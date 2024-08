Ilkay Gundogan returns for his second spell at Man City after just a year at Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan is back at Manchester City for a sequel few could have expected.

A year after leaving for Barcelona, the former Germany midfielder completed his return to City on Friday on a free transfer and a season-long deal.

The 33-year-old Gundogan, who has the option of a further season at City, was the captain when Pep Guardiola's team captured the Premier League- FA Cup -Champions League treble in the 2022-23 campaign.

That confirmed his place in the growing pantheon of City greats, having already been in the conversation most notably after scoring two late goals against Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season to seal a 3-2 win that clinched the title. He was at City for seven years after joining in 2016 as Guardiola's first signing, and was so often his manager's go-to player with big performances and significant goals — as well as his neighbour.

"To have the opportunity to return here means so much," Gundogan said. "Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep — he is the best manager in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player. You feel constantly challenged, which for any professional is exactly what you want. I cannot wait to work with him again.

"And what can I say about my teammates here at City... they are world-class footballers. I am genuinely delighted to have the chance to train and play alongside them. Honestly, I cannot wait to wear the City shirt again."

Bringing in Gundogan is a late call by City in this transfer window. He was one of Xavi Hernández's favourite players during the coach's sole season with the Catalan club but Barcelona's delicate economic situation appears to have forced the new coach, Hansi Flick of Germany, to part ways with Gundogan.

Gundogan suggested as much in a post on social media platform X.

"I have given everything to fight for the team and the club the best possible way in a difficult season and I was looking forward to helping my teammates in the new campaign," Gundogan wrote.

"Now I am leaving in a difficult situation, but if my departure can help the club financially, it makes me a bit less sad."