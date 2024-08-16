Can Man City win five-in-a-row or will Arsenal seize their moment? A new EPL season kicks off

After what seems like an eternity, the excitement of club football is finally back. August 17th marks the highly anticipated return of the English Premier League, the most-viewed football league in the world.
Since its rechristening in 1992, the Premier League has given us some of the most unforgettable moments in the sport’s history.
As we gear up for another exciting season, let’s explore how some of the league’s top teams might perform and where their final standings would be when the final whistle blows on May 25, 2025.
Manchester City
There’s no better team to start with than defending champions Manchester City. After winning five league titles in the past six seasons, the 'Sky Blues' have set a standard in the league that’s hard to match.
Now, the all-conquering Pep Guardiola's side will be aiming for a fifth consecutive league title, a feat never achieved before.
Entering the final year of his contract, Guardiola will be eager to conclude his tenure at City with another league title and, potentially, a repeat of the treble his team achieved two seasons ago.
Even though Julian Alvarez left for Atlético Madrid, the squad still has remarkable depth and remains the strongest contender for the title.
With star striker Erling Haaland leading the attack, midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden providing creative flair and Rodri anchoring the midfield, these key players will be vital, alongside new signing Savinho.
The biggest challenge for Guardiola's side may come off the pitch, with a hearing on the club's 115 financial breach charges, covering 2009–2018, set to begin in mid-September.
If found guilty, City could face point deductions or harsher penalties.
Arsenal
Since former club player-turned-manager Mikel Arteta took over the reigns, Arsenal have steadily progressed from a mid-table club to an omnipresent title contender. In the last two seasons, Arteta’s team finished a close second behind City, falling short in the final stretch.
This season, the Gunners will be aiming for nothing less than the league title and are expected to pose a significant challenge to City’s title charge, especially in light of the latter facing a public trial and potential sanctions over its financial breaches.
New signing Riccardo Calafiori will strengthen a well-drilled Gunners defence featuring William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and Ben White.
Midfielders Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz will continue to supply crucial creativity and goal productivity, though the No. 9 position remains the club's weakest area.
Liverpool
The Jürgen Klopp era at Liverpool has ended, making way for new manager Arne Slot, who comes off an impressive spell at Dutch club Feyenoord.
Klopp's tenure saw the Reds win the league in 2020, finish as runners-up in two other seasons, and reach three Champions League finals, winning one.
Can Slot step into Klopp's large shoes? Only time will tell.
The Dutch coach can rely on seasoned veterans like Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Alisson Becker to lead Liverpool's challenge against Man City and Arsenal.
Slot's side will also benefit from the contributions of forwards Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota, with midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister expected to play pivotal roles. A key strength for the Reds is their squad depth, bolstered by young, homegrown talents like Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Stefan Bajcetic.
However, the club remains thin in the defensive midfield position and must prioritise signing a long-term No. 6, a role that has been elusive since Fabinho's departure last season.
For Slot, the goal this season will be to carry on Klopp's legacy by securing a top-four finish and narrowing the gap to Liverpool's title rivals.
MANCHESTER UNITED
The glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson’s United are long gone, as are the remnants of the Glazer-Woodward era and their mismanagement of the club. And with new minority owner INEOS at the helm, Manchester United faces a fresh start.
The key question is whether these on- and off-field changes will propel England's most successful club forward, especially on the back of their worst Premier League season, or if the club will continue to falter like the crumbling roofs at Old Trafford.
Last season, the Red Devils finished eighth in the league but salvaged their campaign and secured manager Erik Ten Hag’s job by winning the FA Cup against rivals Man City.
United will be aiming for a stronger finish this season, bolstering their defense with the signings of defenders Leny Yoro from Lille, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.
Additionally, Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, who helped Bologna reach the Champions League, has been added. Zirkzee could alleviate some of the scoring pressure from Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Højlund, and Alejandro Garnacho, who bore the goal-scoring load last season.
The club still lacks quality in midfield compared to its rivals and will rely heavily on captain Bruno Fernandes and teenager Kobbie Mainoo to provide the necessary creativity. Singing a defensive midfielder to partner the duo will be of paramount importance.
For Ten Hag, this season also represents a fresh start and a domestic cup won't be enough to keep him safe. The Dutchman remains on thin ice, and anything less than a top-four finish will be seen as a failure, given the backing and investments the club has made since his appointment.
CHELSEA
Chelsea could very well be the most dysfunctional club in the league.
From signing players like a kid in a candy shop to constantly reshuffling the squad, it’s easy to imagine the club being run like a teenage playing career mode on FIFA or PES.
Under new manager Enzo Maresca, the Blues will be aiming for a better finish than last season, where they finished sixth in the league.
With frequent player arrivals and departures, Maresca—who guided Leicester City back into the Premier League this season—will face challenges in selecting his squad.
One player Maresca won’t have trouble with is Cole Palmer, whom he previously coached at Man City's academy. After a breakout season with 33 goal contributions in his debut campaign for Chelsea, 22-year-old Palmer is now one of the league's standout performers.
Maresca’s side will also benefit from the arrivals of Wolves winger Pedro Neto, former Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and defender Tosin Adarabioyo, alongside first-team regulars Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, and Christopher Nkunku.
After an unprecedented cash splurge and a chaotic dressing room that saw three managers sacked in two seasons, Chelsea will look to establish a long-term vision under Maresca and aim for a top-four finish.
TOTTENHAM
Under new manager Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham has climbed from eighth to fifth, playing the kind of football Spurs fans have yearned for since Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking in 2019.
The club lost star striker and captain Harry Kane last season and has been searching for a replacement. New signing Dominik Solanke from Bournemouth and Brazilian talisman Richarlison will need to step up to fill the void and provide the goals for Postecoglou's side.
This season, Tottenham faces the added challenge of Europa League participation, which could stretch their squad.
However, with new signings like Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, and Timo Werner—who made his January loan move permanent—Postecoglou’s team will be aiming for a top-four finish and domestic silverware.
ASTON VILLA
For the first time since the 1980s, Aston Villa is back in the Champions League after a remarkable season under manager Unai Emery.
The Claret and Blue will aim to carry this momentum into the Premier League while also making a strong showing in Europe.
Villa has been one of the Premier League's top spenders this transfer window, bringing in Chelsea's Ian Maatsen and Everton's Amadou Onana to bolster an already talented squad.
Led by the prolific Ollie Watkins upfront, Emery’s side will be eager to build on last season's success and push for even greater heights.
NEWCASTLE UNITED
Newcastle United spent over €185 million during the 2022-23 season following the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s takeover.
However, the Magpies suffered a setback last season, slipping from fourth in 2022-23 to seventh in the league, while struggling with the demands of Champions League football.
The key players for manager Eddie Howe include Bruno Guimarães, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, and Kieran Trippier. The return of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali, after serving a 10-month ban for betting, will bolster the midfield.
While the addition of Chelsea fullback Lewis Hall, whose loan move was made permanent, is a significant signing, the Magpies will need to reinforce their defense due to recurring injuries to first-team starters. The club will also need to sign a right-sided winger, a position that has been a weak spot since Howe took over.
With no European competition this year, the club can focus on domestic success and will be aiming for a top-four finish.
WEST HAM UNITED
The Hammers are entering a new era under manager Julen Lopetegui.
Key players such as Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, and James Ward-Prowse will be crucial to West Ham's ambitions this season.
The signing of Niclas Füllkrug, who played a pivotal role in Borussia Dortmund's run to the Champions League semi-finals, adds a powerful presence to the squad. Füllkrug's physicality is expected to be a great fit for the intensity of the Premier League.
The Hammers have also strengthened their squad with the acquisitions of defenders Max Kilman from Wolves and France’s Jean-Clair Todibo, as well as midfielders Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodríguez, and Brazilian teenager Guilherme.
Lopetegui's men will be expected to finish in the top half of the table, with the potential to challenge for European spots.
The new season of the Premier League kicks off on August 17, with the stage set for another year of intense competition. From Manchester City’s quest for 5-peat to the hopes of Arsenal, Liverpool, and others to dethrone them, the season promises to be filled with surprises.