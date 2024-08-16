Can Man City win five-in-a-row or will Arsenal seize their moment? A new EPL season kicks off

After what seems like an eternity, the excitement of club football is finally back. August 17th marks the highly anticipated return of the English Premier League, the most-viewed football league in the world.

Since its rechristening in 1992, the Premier League has given us some of the most unforgettable moments in the sport’s history.

As we gear up for another exciting season, let’s explore how some of the league’s top teams might perform and where their final standings would be when the final whistle blows on May 25, 2025.

Manchester City

There’s no better team to start with than defending champions Manchester City. After winning five league titles in the past six seasons, the 'Sky Blues' have set a standard in the league that’s hard to match.

Now, the all-conquering Pep Guardiola's side will be aiming for a fifth consecutive league title, a feat never achieved before.

Entering the final year of his contract, Guardiola will be eager to conclude his tenure at City with another league title and, potentially, a repeat of the treble his team achieved two seasons ago.

Even though Julian Alvarez left for Atlético Madrid, the squad still has remarkable depth and remains the strongest contender for the title.

With star striker Erling Haaland leading the attack, midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden providing creative flair and Rodri anchoring the midfield, these key players will be vital, alongside new signing Savinho.

The biggest challenge for Guardiola's side may come off the pitch, with a hearing on the club's 115 financial breach charges, covering 2009–2018, set to begin in mid-September.

If found guilty, City could face point deductions or harsher penalties.

Arsenal

Since former club player-turned-manager Mikel Arteta took over the reigns, Arsenal have steadily progressed from a mid-table club to an omnipresent title contender. In the last two seasons, Arteta’s team finished a close second behind City, falling short in the final stretch.

This season, the Gunners will be aiming for nothing less than the league title and are expected to pose a significant challenge to City’s title charge, especially in light of the latter facing a public trial and potential sanctions over its financial breaches.

New signing Riccardo Calafiori will strengthen a well-drilled Gunners defence featuring William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and Ben White.

Midfielders Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz will continue to supply crucial creativity and goal productivity, though the No. 9 position remains the club's weakest area.