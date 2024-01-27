By the numbers: Klopp already a Liverpool icon and can leave with even more trophies

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp will go down as one of Liverpool's greatest managers — the numbers prove it.

Klopp announced on Friday that he will step down at the end of this season after 8 1/2 years in charge of the Premier League club.

The baseball cap-wearing German restored a winning culture at Anfield — both domestically and in Europe — after arriving in October 2015.

The 56-year-old Klopp delivered Liverpool its sixth European Cup when his team beat Tottenham 2-0 in the 2019 Champions League final. That was after Liverpool improbably overturned Barcelona's 3-0 lead in the semifinals at Anfield.