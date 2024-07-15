Spain's Rodri named Best Player of Euro 2024

BERLIN: Spain midfielder Rodri was named the best player of Euro 2024 after helping La Roja beat England 2-1 to win the competition for a fourth time in Berlin on Sunday.

Rodri had to be replaced at half-time of the final after picking up a knee injury but was rewarded for his excellent performances as Spain also overcame hosts Germany and France to reach the final.

The Manchester City man's only goal of the tournament came in scoring the equaliser in a 4-1 win over Georgia in the last 16.

However, he was hailed by coach Luis de la Fuente as a "perfect computer" for his metronomic passing and reading of the game that proved vital to carrying a young side through a devilishly difficult draw to glory.

Rodri has now lost just once in his last 80 games in all competitions for club and country and can add the Euros to a glittering list of silverware in that time.

The 28-year-old has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, one FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup with City, as well as the Nations League with Spain.