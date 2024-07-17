Southgate's exit leaves England with difficult successor search

LONDON: Gareth Southgate's exit as England manager in the aftermath of their painful Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain has left the Football Association facing a difficult task to find a suitable successor.

Southgate admitted it was "time for change and for a new chapter" for the national team when he resigned on Tuesday after eight years in charge.

Selecting the right man to author the next pages of England's torturous bid to win a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup won't be easy for the FA's headhunters.

The governing body had been keen for Southgate to stay on beyond his existing contract, which was due to expire in December.

But the 53-year-old's decision to quit has put in motion a tricky succession search that will ideally be resolved by the time England travel to the Republic of Ireland for a Nations League tie on September 7.

When FA chief executive Mark Bullingham and his advisors ponder the potential candidates, they will find a list filled with question marks about their ability to handle the unique pressures of a role Graham Taylor once dubbed "the impossible job" during his time in the England hot-seat.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and a trio of former Chelsea managers in Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel are said to be the leading contenders.

Potter was installed as the early bookmakers' favourite, but the 49-year-old's reputation was tarnished by a dismal spell in charge at Stamford Bridge.

After earning plaudits for his impressive work with Brighton, Potter was axed by Chelsea after less than seven months as struggled to handle the squad's big personalities.

Potter had been brought in to replace Tuchel, who was sacked despite winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

Although Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp are likely out of reach, the FA are said to be willing to consider a foreign coach.

Yet as a German, Tuchel might find it hard to find approval from sections of England's fanbase.

Tuchel's reputation lost a little of its lustre after his troubled Bayern Munich reign, which ended last season with his team finishing 18 points behind Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Great expectations

Pochettino lasted just one turbulent season at Chelsea before leaving by mutual consent in May.

His fine work at Tottenham still makes him an attractive candidate, as does his strong relationship with England captain Harry Kane, who rose to prominence during their time together in north London.

But Pochettino hails from Argentina -- another of England's long-standing rivals -- and his failure to lead Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League crown despite their wealth of talent is a blemish on his CV.

Howe's success in leading Newcastle from relegation strugglers to Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years led some to rank him as an England boss in waiting.

Yet the 46-year-old fared less well last term, when Newcastle finished a disappointing seventh in the Premier League, and was also in charge when Bournemouth were relegated from the top-flight in 2020.

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales also insisted on Tuesday he would fight to keep Howe if the FA expressed interest in him.

Adding to the pressure on the FA is England's potentially treacherous qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Relegated to Nations League B, England cannot be top seeded in the World Cup qualifying stage as that priviledge goes to the 12 best performing sides in League A.

Spain, Germany, France or Portugal could all lie in wait for England in groups where only the winner is certain to reach the World Cup.

Bullingham wants to make an appointment "as soon as possible" but conceded on Tuesday there was "an interim solution in place if needed".

Former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley, England's current under-21 coach, is understood to be the interim solution.

The 50-year-old has little managerial experience but could be considered on a permanent basis after Southgate made a successful transition from the England Under-21 role.

The Three Lions' limp performances on route to the Euro 2024 final and their cautious approach in that match ensured Southgate will be remembered as England's nearly man.

Despite having a hugely talented squad, he failed to end England's wait for a first major trophy in 58 years, losing successive Euro finals and the 2018 World Cup semi-final.

Whoever is given the job of replacing Southgate will be expected to deliver where he ultimately came up short.