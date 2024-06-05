Modric set for international swan song at Euro 2024

ZAGREB: Luka Modric, Croatia's star midfielder and the guiding force behind the country's recent football successes, will lead the squad at Euro 2024 in what will likely be his final act on the international stage.

Modric, who turns 39 in September, is continuing to negotiate a new contract with Real Madrid after winning a sixth Champions League on Saturday.

"Luka secured the status of the best Croatian football player in history a long time ago.

"With his sixth European Championship title, he entered football history as one of the greatest players of this football era", head of the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) Marijan Kustic said in a statement.

Modric led Croatia to the final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and third place at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The midfielder was also instrumental in taking Croatia to the Nations League final last year, where they lost to Spain.

For Euro 2024, Modric will be returning to Germany, where he played in his first big tournament with the national team at the 2006 World Cup, just months after his Croatia debut.

He has played 174 matches for Croatia and scored 24 goals.

Modric remains beloved for remaining humble amid his soaring success.

The midfielder grew up as a refugee in Zadar on the Dalmatian coast during the 1990s independence war.

Following the end of the fighting, Modric left Zadar and later played for Dinamo Zagreb in 2000 and then joined English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in 2008.

In 2012, Modric signed on with Real Madrid, where he has remained ever since.