Euro 2024: Calafiori own goal brings back memories of Escobar tragedy

He was hailed as Italy's rising star at Euro 2024. The championship was expected to be the 22-year-old centre-back's comeback story. But the mighty do fall. Riccardo Calafiori's own goal floored his team thereby helping Spain race into the last 16.

Calafiori, who signed his first professional contract with Roma at the age of 16, faced a career threatening injury in a UEFA Youth league match against Viktoria Plzen. He ruptured all the ligaments in his right knee. According to GOAL, a medic actually said that such an injury happens only once every 10 years. He could only play after 347 days. But more hardships awaited him.

He could not find a place in Jose Mourinho’s Roma. He was loaned to Genoa and then sold to Basel. Both these stints were not very fruitful. Then, he was bought by Bologna.

It was under Thiago Motta that he found his form. He helped Bologna qualify for the Champions League. Comparisons were made to Paolo Maldini and Fabio Cannavaro -- two of the greatest defenders to grace the game. In no time, he was called to be part of Spalletti’s Italy squad for Euro 2024.

In the first match against Albania, he delivered. He was cool with the ball at his feet and was winning duels. Being Italy’s second youngest defender in Euros history, everyone believed the baton had been successfully passed from the hands of veterans Chiellini and Bonucci.

Then came the team of reckoning and its name was Spain. Beating Croatia 3-0, they were hungry for more. The match between Italy and Spain was seen as the clash of two titans.

Spain dominated the match. But Donnarumma was the wall they couldn’t get through -- before disaster struck Italy in the form of an own goal from their defensive hero, Calafiori.