Goal diggers: 12 stars set to shine in Copa America 2024

In 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the world witnessed a thrilling football showdown between Brazil and Argentina. Brazil, led by Thiago Silva, faced Argentina, captained by Lionel Messi, who was hungry for his first international trophy after several near-misses.

Twenty-two minutes into the match, Angel Di Maria scored with a chip over Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, giving Argentina a lead they maintained until the final whistle. Messi, overjoyed, had finally secured his elusive international trophy, marking the start of his journey to ‘complete’ football.

The latest edition of the tournament features top football talents, from Messi in his immaculate maturity to Brazil’s rising star Endrick. It promises new chapters of triumph, heartbreak and unforgettable moments in football history. Prepare for the stars of the Western Hemisphere to shine their brightest.