The sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves, the better: Sacked India coach Igor Stimac hits out at AIFF President

NEW DELHI: Ousted India football coach Igor Stimac on Friday launched a stinging attack on AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, saying the sooner he leaves the post, the better it would be for the future of football in the country, where the globally loved sport is not growing at all.

Stimac was sacked as head coach on Monday following the team's failure to reach the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. A day later, the Croat threatened to file a lawsuit against the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the FIFA Tribunal if his outstanding dues were not cleared in 10 days.

During a lengthy online press conference on Friday, Stimac said Indian football is "imprisoned" and blamed Chaubey for most of the problems besetting the game. He also said that he was "fed up with the lies and unfulfilled promises" during his tenure.

"The sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves AIFF, the better it is for Indian football," Stimac said. "Kalyan only cares about being popular – recent media meets show that. You say he is a politician, but no one knows him even in Kolkata. We need someone strong, influential, and with backing to lead Indian football.”

"Kalyan's priority is to increase clicks on social media and get photographed with famous players instead of thinking about the well-being of Indian football. Football is the most popular sport in the world, but India is the only place where football is not growing," he added.

Stimac was appointed as the head coach following the departure of his predecessor Stephen Constantine in March 2019. A few days after India suffered a defeat against Qatar in the final second-round match of the World Cup Qualifiers earlier this month, the AIFF sacked Stimac.