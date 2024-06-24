Uruguay kicks off Copa America campaign with win over Panama

MIAMI GARDENS: Maximiliano Araújo scored with a long-range shot into the top far corner in the 16th minute, Darwin Núñez and Matías Viña added late goals, and Uruguay beat Panama 3-1 on Sunday night in its Copa America opener.

Seeking a record 16th Copa America title, Uruguay dominated with 20 shots, including seven on target. Amir Murillo scored late into stoppage time for Panama.

The match drew 33,425 to Hard Rock Stadium, the site of the July 14 final and seven games during the 2026 World Cup.

Uruguay plays Bolivia in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday, while Panama faces the U.S. in Atlanta. The group ends on July 1 with a U.S.-Uruguay game in Kansas City, Missouri, and a Panama-Bolivia match in Orlando, Florida. The top two teams move on to the quarterfinals.

Uruguay is tied with Argentina for a record 15 Copa America titles but hasn’t advanced past the quarterfinals since winning its last championship in 2011.