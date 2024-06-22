Jesus! Copa America kicks off with controversy sparked by a prayer

Jesus! Copa America 2024 has kicked off with a controversy sparked by a prayer.

Critics called the summoning of god to the football field unprecedented and uncalled for, while supporters sang Hallelujah, hailing the precedent set.

The issue

It all began with a prayer read out by Emilio Aguero Esgaib, a pastor who is no stranger to controversy, ahead of the inaugural clash between Argentina and Canada.

Emilio, the founder of the "Más que Vencedores" church in Argentina, has been accused of homophobia and transphobia earlier.

Followers of Copa America believe this is the first time that a FIFA event has kicked off with a pastor reading out a prayer.

Though, a section of the fans were delighted that the "hand of God" became a part of the game, there were others who were baffled and even offended by the prayer hijacking the spirit of the sporting event.

Social media storm

Many took to X (formerly Twitter), to air their views and vent their anger.