FIFA gives president Infantino 33% raise in pay deal worth $4.6 million in Women's World Cup year

GENEVA: FIFA raised president Gianni Infantino's base salary 33% last year to lift his total pay package to more than 4.13 million Swiss francs ($4.67 million), soccer's governing body said in its financial report.

Infantino was re-elected unopposed in 2023 to extend his presidency to 11 years before FIFA staged the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and picked preferred candidates to host two future men's World Cups, including the 2034 edition in Saudi Arabia.

Infantino's pre-tax base salary payment rose by more than 500,000 Swiss francs ($565,000) last year to reach more than 2.46 million Swiss francs ($2.78 million). His annual bonus was 1.65 million Swiss francs ($1.87 million), the same as in 2022 when the men's World Cup was played in Qatar.

The previous FIFA president, Sepp Blatter, had a contracted bonus of $12 million for the 2014 World Cup on top of a $3 million basic salary and annual bonuses.

Infantino had a home in Qatar to oversee preparations for the 2022 tournament and now spends time in Florida, where FIFA has offices at Coral Gables, ahead of the United States co-hosting the next men's World Cup with Canada and Mexico. Florida does not have a state income tax.

FIFA has budgeted for total revenue of $11 billion in the four-year financial cycle from 2023 through 2026 with Saudi sponsors including state oil firm Aramco expected to join longtime partners Coca-Cola, Adidas and Visa. The 2026 World Cup will be the first with 48 teams and include 104 games.