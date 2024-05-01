'I know you're going left': Kane reveals Bellingham pre-penalty mind games

MUNICH, GERMANY: Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane revealed England team-mate and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham tried to upset his penalty routine before taking a crucial spot-kick in Tuesday's 2-2 Champions League semi-final draw.

With England captain Kane standing over the penalty spot, Bellingham walked up to him and whispered in his ear.

Kane scored the penalty, sending goalkeeper Andriy Lunin the wrong way, to give Bayern a 2-1 lead, with a late spot-kick from Vinicius Junior levelling the scores.

"In the moment I didn't know what he said. I spoke to him afterwards and he said he told me 'I know you're going to go left'.

"He was trying to tell the 'keeper.

"On the pitch I didn't know (what he said). I knew he was there, but I just kind of didn't know what he said."

Kane, who did send the ball left, said he "saw the 'keeper go a bit early and I was able to put it away.

"Obviously the penalty was nice for me."

The 30-year-old, who is still yet to claim a piece of team silverware despite a glittering individual career, said the team was primed for next week.