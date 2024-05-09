Football

My sweetest dreams not as big as this: Madrid hero Joselu

Former Stoke City and Newcastle United striker Joselu is on loan at Real Madrid from second-division Espanyol.
Real Madrid's Joselu celebrates scoring the equalizing goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Bayern Munich on May 8, 2024.(Photo | AFP)
Real Madrid striker Joselu was over the moon after his last-gasp brace snatched a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday and sent his team into the Champions League final.

The 34-year-old journeyman forward came on as a substitute with Bayern leading and struck after 88 and 91 minutes to snatch record 14-time winners Madrid a 4-3 aggregate victory.

"Not even my sweetest dreams are as big as what happened today," Joselu told Real Madrid TV.

"I don't know about hero, but I am very happy... it was incredible, something spectacular.

"This team never gives up, it's in their blood to fight until the end and that's what we did."

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti relies on him mainly from the bench, but the striker has 16 goals across all competitions this season.

Joselu inspires Madrid comeback with 'heart' to beat Bayern, reach Champions League final

His equaliser came after Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer spilled a shot into his path.

"The first goal is about being smart, they were tired, in a low block, and you could see that," said Joselu.

The striker faced a nervous wait before his second was validated after it had initially been flagged offside.

"(I was thinking) don't rule it out," he continued.

"I was praying and asking whoever was out there for them not to rule it out."

