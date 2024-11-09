Can Ruben Amorim restore Manchester United to its former glory?

Manchester United had high hopes when Erik ten Hag was appointed as manager after Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager, left to manage the Austrian national team. Ten Hag’s first season in English football was impressive; he led United to a UEFA Champions League qualification and ended their six-year trophy drought by winning the EFL Cup.

However, in his second season, Manchester United finished in eighth place with 60 points—their lowest top-flight position since the 1989–90 season—though they did manage to win the FA Cup final against arch-rivals Manchester City with a 2-1 victory. Despite the poor league finish, winning the FA Cup saved Ten Hag's job for the 2023-24 season.

Manchester United triggered a one-year extension in Ten Hag’s contract, keeping him at the club until 2026, based on his performance in the first two seasons. However, this season took a different turn, as a run of poor performances led to his dismissal. United currently sit in 13th place in the Premier League with three wins, three draws, and four losses.

Following Ten Hag’s departure, Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy was appointed as interim manager, leading the team to two wins and a draw. Shortly after, United confirmed the appointment of their tenth permanent or interim manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Under Ferguson’s 27-year reign, United dominated English football, winning 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies. However, since his departure, they have failed to reclaim the Premier League title and struggled in the Champions League.

Now, as Ruben Amorim takes charge as the new manager on November 11, many questions loom. Can he restore Manchester United to its former glory? Can he bring back the success of the Ferguson era? What style of play will he adopt? Will he use the same strategies he employed at Sporting CP?

The 39-year-old Amorim has been brought in to transform United’s tactical identity, team personality, and footballing philosophy. The club is convinced that he can bring a much-needed transformation, pulling off what previous managers—despite Ten Hag’s disciplined approach—struggled to achieve: a consistent winning mentality.

Amorim's record at Sporting CP

Amorim joined Sporting CP in 2020 as their fourth manager in a single season, with the team trailing 20 points behind the league leaders. In his first full season, he broke Sporting’s 19-year title drought, disrupted Benfica and Porto’s stronghold on the league, and did so with fewer resources. He went on to win a second league title in 2023-24 as well as two Taca de Portugal titles (the equivalent of the FA Cup).

The Portuguese rebuilt Sporting into a sustainable and successful team, displaying his ability to maximize available resources and develop young talent each season. Sporting routinely sells its star players, but Amorim has managed to adapt and succeed, showcasing his knack for sharp, strategic adjustments.

Amorim's skill set aligns well with United’s current reality. He will need to work under financial restrictions, unlock the potential of an underperforming squad, implement a progressive style of play to make them a dominant force again, and recreate the aura around the club. Manchester United’s recent summer signing, Manuel Ugarte, thrived under Amorim at Sporting, and fans are hopeful that his performance and consistency will improve under the new manager.

Fortunately, Amorim won’t face some of the challenges that Ten Hag did, as many internal issues have been resolved. He also arrives with high expectations, having led Sporting to a strong start in the 2024-25 Champions League, including a decisive 4-1 victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

As Amorim steps into the role, the club and fans are eager to see if he can bring the tactical transformation, discipline, and consistency that United needs to return to the top of English and European football.