Five candidates to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag's rollercoaster reign as Manchester United manager came to an end on Monday after a disastrous start to the season saw the Red Devils slip to 14th in the Premier League table.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will take caretaker charge before a permanent successor to Ten Hag is appointed.

Here are five of the leading candidates to land the job at Old Trafford:

Gareth Southgate (unattached)

Fresh from leading England to a second consecutive final of the Euros, Southgate is available after ending his eight-year reign in charge of the Three Lions in July.

The 54-year-old's impact in turning his nation into a force again at major tournaments has reportedly gained him admirers among United's new leadership group, including co-owner Jim Ratcliffe.

However, Southgate has not managed at club level since a spell at Middlesbrough between 2006 and 2009.

Although widely acclaimed for changing the wider culture around the England team's relationship with the media and supporters, Southgate's tactical nous was often questioned during his time in international football.

But he has previously worked with some of the big names Ten Hag struggled to get the best out of at Old Trafford in Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford.

Thomas Frank (Brentford)

The Brentford boss was on the visitors' bench for Ten Hag's final home game that ended in a 2-1 United victory.

But with far more meagre resources, the Dane has the Bees sitting ninth in the Premier League table, two points above United.

Frank has been in charge of Brentford for six years, leading them to the Premier League for the first time in 2021 and establishing the London club in the top-flight despite often having to sell his star players.