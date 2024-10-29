Manchester United reportedly in Amorim talks after Ten Hag axed

MANCHESTER: Manchester United are reportedly in talks with Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim to become their next manager after sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday following a disastrous start to the season.

Time finally ran out for Dutchman Ten Hag with United sitting a lowly 14th in the Premier League table after they suffered a fourth defeat in nine league games at West Ham on Sunday.

Despite substantial dealings in the transfer market before this season, one of the world's wealthiest clubs has won only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, a member of Ten Hag's coaching staff, was named interim boss.

According to multiple British media reports, United want to turn to Amorim, the 39-year-old Sporting Lisbon manager who is considered one of Europe's leading young coaches.

Sky Sports reported United had held discussions with Amorim and are prepared to pay his release clause.

Amorim was linked with the manager's role at Liverpool following the departure of Jurgen Klopp this year, but Dutch coach Arne Slot headed to Anfield instead.