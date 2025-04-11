Porro rescues Postecoglou as Spurs held by Frankfurt

LONDON: Ange Postecoglou's bid to end Tottenham's long trophy drought is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

Postecoglou's troubled side trailed to Hugo Ekitike's early goal in north London, but Pedro Porro hauled them level before half-time.

Tottenham laid seige to the Frankfurt goal in the second half but couldn't find a winner after hitting the woodwork twice.

The result means under-fire Tottenham boss Postecoglou must mastermind a memorable victory in the second leg in Germany on April 17 to keep alive his hopes of winning the club's first trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

"It was disappointing to concede the way we did. The biggest blow we had was conceding so early. That kind of played into their hands," Postecoglou said.

"But even before that, I thought we were well in control of the game. I thought it would bring fruit in the second half and it did in every aspect but goals. I can't ask any more of the lads."

The winner of the tie will face Bodo/Glimt or Lazio in the semi-finals in May, with the Norwegian club taking a 2-0 lead into the second leg against the Italians.