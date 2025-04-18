Manchester United stun Lyon in nine-goal Europa League classic to reach semis

MANCHESTER: Manchester United came from 4-2 down in extra-time to beat Lyon 5-4 in a remarkable Europa League quarter-final to progress 7-6 on aggregate on Thursday.

United's season looked over when Lyon came from 2-0 down to lead by two goals with just six minutes remaining at Old Trafford despite having captain Corentin Tolisso sent off.

However, a Bruno Fernandes' penalty, Kobbie Mainoo's strike and Harry Maguire's header capped a stunning finale to set up a semi-final meeting with Athletic Bilbao.

"I felt that here everything is possible," said United boss Ruben Amorim. "After the 4-3, the penalty from Bruno, you feel that you can change the game."

The Red Devils sit 14th in the English top flight and defeat would have almost certainly meant missing out on European football entirely next season.

Instead they are just three games away from a European trophy and the lifeline of direct access to the riches of the Champions League next season.

"Everybody in this moment believes it is possible," added Amorim.

"One moment can change a lot of things in the players' minds."

United's history is built on dramatic late fightbacks, but few have been more remarkable than this to leave Lyon shellshocked.

The home side got off to a flying start thanks to a fine team goal as Fernandes released Alejandro Garnacho down the right and his cross picked out Ugarte to slot in just his second goal since joining the English giants from Paris Saint-Germain.