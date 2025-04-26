Barcelona, Real Madrid clash in Copa del Rey final with more than a trophy at stake

BARCELONA: Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday with more than just the trophy on the line.

Barcelona wants to grab the first piece of a potential treble of major titles in coach Hansi Flick's debut season. The team is on pace to conquer La Liga, and three days after the cup final it will start its two-leg Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan.

"We want to fight for every title we can and we now have the opportunity to win thee titles, and that is our goal," Flick said Friday.

It could also be the last trophy for Carlo Ancelotti, who many Madrid watchers speculate could leave the powerhouse this summer, possibly to take over Brazil.

Madrid arguably has more at stake. Out of the Champions League, the cup is its best chance to salvage the campaign with some silverware. It is also alive in La Liga, but it needs to overhaul a four-point deficit to Barcelona with five games left — a finale that includes yet another clasico.

For Barcelona, a title won at the expense of Madrid would give it a huge momentum boost for Inter's visit on Wednesday as the Catalan club pursues its first European Cup in a decade.

Barcelona dominated their other two meetings this season, beating Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final in January after winning 4-0 at Madrid in the league in October.

The third clasico of the season will be played before 70,000 spectators in Seville's La Cartuja Stadium, where King Felipe VI will award the trophy to the winners.

This is the first Copa del Rey final between Spain's biggest clubs since 2014. Barcelona holds a record 31 Spanish cups. Madrid has 20, third place all time.

The referees will also be in the focus after a spat between them and Real Madrid because of a video aired by the club's television discrediting the head referee for the game.