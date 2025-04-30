Firmino, Toney fire Al Ahli into AFC Champions League final

JEDDAH: Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney helped fire Al Ahli into the final of the AFC Champions League Elite with a fiery 3-1 victory against fellow Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal on Tuesday.

The Jeddah club, effectively playing at home as the tournament’s latter stages take place in the port city, will now face either Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr or Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday for the continent’s premier club trophy.

Al Ahli got off to an ideal start at King Abdullah Sports Stadium when, on nine minutes, Brazilian winger Galeno raced to the byline and cut back the ball for compatriot Firmino to finish emphatically.

The former Liverpool forward, the Al Ahli captain despite not being registered in their Saudi Pro League squad, took his tally for the tournament to six goals.

Al Ahli went 2-0 up just before the half hour, Riyad Mahrez putting Toney through on goal with a defence-splitting pass to leave the Englishman to round goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and roll into the net.