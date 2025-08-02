Spurs captain Son Heung-min to leave English Premier League club

SEOUL: After 10 years with Tottenham Hotspur, captain Son Heung-min announced on Saturday that he plans to leave the English Premier League club.

At a media conference in Seoul, Son, appearing at times to be holding back tears, said his decision to leave the Spurs was 'the most difficult" of his career and said the club was supporting him as he looks to move on to another team.

Spurs will face Newcastle United in a preseason friendly on Sunday in Seoul in what could be the final match of Son's time at Spurs.

"Before we start the press conference, I just want to share the information that I have decided to leave this club in this summer," Son said. "Respectfully, this club is helping me to my decisions. So I just wanted to share this information before we start the conference."

"I came to North London as a kid, 23 years old, very young age, a young boy came to London who even didn't speak English and leaving this club as a grown man is a very, very proud moment."

He continued his tribute by thanking Tottenham fans.