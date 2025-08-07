'What a city': Son Heung-min lands at Los Angeles FC with plans for trophies, love for Korean fans

LOS ANGELES: Son Heung-min made his first visit to Los Angeles seven years ago during Tottenham's summer tour. He met with Los Angeles FC's Korean supporters club and even donned a sombrero from grateful Mexican fans thanking the South Korean forward for scoring a famous goal in the 2018 World Cup.

Son planned another visit to Los Angeles and Las Vegas years ago, but he had to cancel the expensive trip after breaking his arm in a game.

"I thought I might never come back to Los Angeles, but now I'm here," Son said with a laugh.

Son knows he'll have plenty of time to enjoy the town this time around as he begins the next chapter of his groundbreaking career with LAFC.

"I'm here to win, and I will perform," Son said Wednesday. "I will definitely show you something exciting ... are we calling it football or soccer? I will definitely show some exciting football, and we definitely will have success."

LAFC formally introduced its new centerpiece at a packed news conference at BMO Stadium, where his likeness already looms over the main entrance gates and on video billboards for miles around the arena. The 33-year-old superstar is back on the Pacific Rim after a professional career spent in Europe, including the past decade at Spurs.