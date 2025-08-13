Goalkeeper Donnarumma announces he is leaving PSG after being left out of UEFA Super Cup match

"I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done," Donnarumma said. "I will always carry with me the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights and of you, who made me feel at home."

Donnarumma did not name the person who no longer wants him in the squad, but in a pre-match news conference PSG coach Luis Enrique explained why he had signed Chevalier.

"These are always difficult decisions to make, I know. I can only say good things about Gigio (Gianluigi). He's one of the best players in his position, without a doubt, and he's even better as a person," Luis Enrique said. "We were looking for a different type of goalkeeper. And I repeat, it's always difficult to make a decision like that."

It is thought that Chevalier's superior passing from the back— which has been a noticeable shortcoming for Donnarumma — was a crucial factor in the decision.

However, Donnarumma was arguably the best goalkeeper in Europe last season, playing a key role in PSG's Champions League success with inspired shot-stopping in the knockout stages. He also starred for Italy when it won the European Championship in 2021.