Want to leave Manchester City? Guardiola tells Savinho and Ederson to 'knock on my door'

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola said if Brazil internationals Savinho and Ederson want to leave Manchester City they should just come ask.

The City manager addressed speculation about the players' future on Friday, a day before the team opens its Premier League campaign at Wolverhampton.

"If they want to leave they will come to me. I'm working with them because I am here. If they want to leave, they will knock on my door," Guardiola.

The 21-year-old Savinho joined City last summer on a $45 million transfer and signed a five-year contract but has been linked to Tottenham, which has seen Son Heung-min leave this offseason and James Maddison go down with an ACL tear.

Savinho, a winger, scored three goals in 48 total appearances last season.

"I don't know," Guardiola responded when asked if Savinho would stay. "Tottenham in that case or any other club (that) wants a player should call the club, right?"

Guardiola insisted that he hopes Savinho stays.