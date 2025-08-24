Arsenal signs Eze in reported $80 million move in a homecoming for the England forward, a blow to Spurs

Arsenal pulled off a big move late in the summer transfer window by signing England forward Eberechi Eze, who was a reported target of north London rival Tottenham.

Eze joined from Crystal Palace on Saturday for a reported initial fee of 60 million pounds ($80 million). That took Arsenal's spending in this summer transfer window to around 250 million pounds ($335 million), second only to Liverpool across the whole of European soccer.

For the 27-year-old Eze, it marks a return to the club where he spent some years as a youth-team player being released at the age of 13.

Fans chanted "one of our own" and gave Eze a standing ovation when he walked out onto the field before kickoff at Arsenal's Premier League home match against Leeds, wearing his new team jersey with the No. 10 on the back and blowing kisses to the crowd.

The move had been confirmed only minutes before by Arsenal.

"His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

"We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon."