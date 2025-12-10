Liverpool edge Inter Milan in Champions League as Chelsea lose in Italy

PARIS: Liverpool snatched a 1-0 win away to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday without unsettled star Mohamed Salah, while Chelsea slipped to defeat against Atalanta and Barcelona overcame Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a late penalty as Liverpool snapped Inter's 18-game unbeaten home run in Europe despite the absence of Salah, who was left out of the squad after his extraordinary public criticism of manager Arne Slot.

Szoboszlai drilled his spot-kick past Yann Sommer two minutes from time at the San Siro after Alessandro Bastoni was punished for tugging the shirt of substitute Florian Wirtz, clinching a much-needed win for the troubled Premier League champions.

"Huge result. We knew we were coming to a tough place, to a team that's in a good moment. We had to show fight and dig in," Liverpool defender Andy Robertson told Amazon Prime.

A fourth victory in six Champions League games bumped Liverpool up into the top eight to keep them in the hunt for direct qualification to the last 16 as they contend with the fallout of Salah's weekend outburst.