Man City, Aston Villa win to stay in touch with Premier League leader Arsenal

MANCHESTER: Manchester City and Aston Villa kept the pressure on Premier League leader Arsenal with wins on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest pulled further away from the relegation zone with a 3-0 victory against Tottenham and Sunderland beat Newcastle 1-0 in the Tyne-Wear derby after an own-goal from Nick Woltemade.

Arsenal had extended its lead at the top of the standings to five points with a 2-1 win against Wolves on Saturday. But a day later its closest rivals both responded with victories - second-place City winning 3-0 at Crystal Palace and Villa, in third, twice coming back to beat West Ham 3-2 at the London Stadium.

City is two points behind Arsenal and Villa is a point further back.

Revenge for City

Beaten by Palace in the FA Cup final last season, City exacted some revenge to take all three points at Selhurst Park.

"They are so strong. Every time we play against them it's so difficult," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "Still, we are not top, but we are learning and after what happened we will be closer in the future."

Erling Haaland scored his 101st Premier League goal to put City in front late in the first half and he got his second of the match with an 89th-minute penalty. The Norwegian has 36 goals in 27 appearances for club and country in another remarkable scoring season. He is the league's leading scorer with 17 goals.

Phil Foden got City's other goal in between Haaland's double.