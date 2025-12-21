Honour to match idol Ronaldo's Real Madrid calendar year goal record: Mbappe

MADRID: French superstar Kylian Mbappe said it was an honour to equal his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 59 Real Madrid goals in a calendar year on Saturday.

Mbappe, on his 27th birthday, tucked home an 86th-minute penalty against Sevilla in La Liga to match Ronaldo's club record set in 2013 and secure his side a 2-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It's a special day because it's my birthday, I always said it would be a dream to play in a game on my birthday and at Real Madrid, the club of my dreams," Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

"It was the objective to finish the year with a positive result and the record is incredible.

"To do like Cristiano did, my idol, the best player in Real Madrid's history and a world great, it's an honour for me."

Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid side have struggled this season but Mbappe has been their key player, boasting 29 goals in 24 games across all competitions.