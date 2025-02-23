Napoli concede Serie A lead to Inter after losing at Como

COMO: Napoli conceded top spot in Serie A to Inter Milan ahead of next weekend's title showdown in Naples after falling to a shock 2-1 defeat at promoted Como on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's team are a point behind reigning champions Inter, who narrowly beat Genoa on Saturday, due to Assane Diao's drilled winner in the 77th minute for Como.

Inter visit next in a match which could well be crucial to the destination of the Scudetto, while Atalanta lurk a further two points back after smashing Empoli 5-0 with Ademola Lookman netting a brace after his penalty row with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

And Napoli head into that fixture in their worst form of the season, with no wins and just three points from their four matches in February.

"What we need to think about is our performance in the second half. We left our desire in the dressing room," said Conte to DAZN.

"In the second half it was like there was another team on the pitch. We were passive... There are mental steps that we have to make and we also need time. But the second half wasn't good enough, neither the approach nor the mentality.

"They had more hunger than us, and when that's the case there's not a lot you can do."