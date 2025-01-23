Real Madrid break billion-euro revenue barrier to top Money League

LONDON: Real Madrid are the first football club to top a billion euros in revenue during a single season, fuelled by income generated by the revamped Santiago Bernabeu stadium, according to financial experts Deloitte.

The order of the clubs at the top of Deloitte's annual Football Money League stayed the same, with Madrid (1.05 billion euros, $1.09 billion) followed by Premier League champions Manchester City (838 million euros) and Paris Saint-Germain (806 million euros).

The 208-million-euro gap between first and second is the biggest Deloitte have ever recorded.

The dramatic refurbishment of the home of Real Madrid doubled matchday revenues to 248 million euros in the 2023/24 campaign.

Madrid have taken out loans totalling more than a billion euros since 2018 to renovate the Bernabeu, with the aim of turning it into a major source of revenue.

The state-of-the-art venue now boasts an undulating metal roof, shops, expanded VIP areas and a retractable pitch.