Chelsea's Cole Palmer wins Golden Ball as top player at Club World Cup

PSG 20-year-old forward Désiré Doué received the Best Young Player award and Real Madrid's Gonzalo García won the Golden Boot for most goals with four.
Chelsea's Robert Sanchez, left, holds the golden glove trophy as Cole Palmer holds the golden ball trophy after Chelsea won against PSG in the Club World Cup final on July 13, 2025.
EAST RUTHERFORD: Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer earned the Golden Ball as the top player at the Club World Cup after scoring three goals, including two in the 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Sunday.

Palmer, a 23-year-old who joined the Blues from Manchester City two years ago, scored the game's first two goals and assisted on Chelsea's third goal by João Pedro. Palmer also scored in the 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Palmeiras.

Chelsea's Robert Sánchez was awarded the Golden Glove as top goalkeeper and PSG 20-year-old forward Désiré Doué received the Best Young Player award.

Real Madrid's Gonzalo García won the Golden Boot for most goals with four. He was tied with Benfica's Ángel Di María, Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy and Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo, and García won the award on a tiebreaker with one assist.

