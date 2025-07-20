Germany beats France on penalties to reach Euro 2025 semifinals despite early red card

BASEL: Germany overcame France on penalties and reached the semifinals of the Women's European Championship despite playing almost the entire match — and extra time — with 10 players.

A drama-filled match finished 1-1 on Saturday, then Germany won the shootout 6-5 thanks to the heroics of Ann-Katrin Berger, who saved two shots as well as dispatching her own spot kick.

There were tears of joy from the Germany players after perhaps one of the greatest examples in soccer history of digging deep to defy the odds.

"Everyone was in each other's arms," Germany coach Christian Wück said. "Everyone was celebrating; everyone was happy that this hard-fought performance led us to victory.

"I can only say it again and again: I'm so proud of the team for the way they took on this challenge against an opponent who demanded everything from us. That was incredible."

Germany, which is bidding for a record-extending ninth European Championship title, will face World Cup winner Spain in Zurich on Wednesday.

Early drama over hair-pulling

That seemed improbable after less than 13 minutes when Germany midfielder Kathrin Hendrich pulled the hair of France captain Griedge Mbock and issued a straight red card.

Grace Geyoro converted the resulting penalty but Sjoeke Nüsken headed her team level just 10 minutes later.

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, Germany could have taken the lead with a penalty of its own in the second half but France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin saved Nüsken's spot kick.

Nüsken scored Germany's last spot kick in the shootout.