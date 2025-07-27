Notable absentee: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin hasn't been seen at the Women's Euro 2025 since the opening day

BASEL: While stadiums have been packed at the Women's European Championship in Switzerland, one notable figure has been missing: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

Ceferin was present at the opening ceremony match between Switzerland and Norway on July 2 but hasn't been seen at any games since. He is, however, expected to attend Sunday's final between England and Spain.

Ceferin's absence at UEFA's main event for women — held every four years — has been a subject of private chatter among soccer officials at an event that has broken attendance records and delivered exhilarating matches.

"Pity he hasn't shown up," one soccer official told The Associated Press. "He's missing the best football of the year." The official spoke on condition of anonymity because criticizing the UEFA president is a delicate matter.

Stakeholders rarely publicly criticize elected leaders of international sports bodies who hold sway over decisions to pick host cities and countries for competitions and can influence future elections.

After Ceferin's absence became clear during the group stage, UEFA did not respond to multiple requests for details about his whereabouts. UEFA confirmed this week that Ceferin had spent at least part of the time on vacation in Croatia, at the island of Korcula in the Adriatic Sea.