Aitana Bonmatí leads Spain past Germany 1-0, sets up Euro 2025 final against England

ZURICH: Aitana Bonmatí scored in extra time to send Spain to its first Women's European Championship final with a 1-0 win over Germany on Wednesday, setting up a repeat of the 2023 World Cup title match.

A stubborn Germany performance had seen it take the world champions to extra time and Spain needed a superb strike from the two-time Ballon d'Or winner to secure a first win in nine attempts against Germany.

"I feel so proud. We deserved this," Bonmatí said. "We have played a great tournament throughout. We had a hard fight tonight, of course, because we were playing Germany. First to beat Germany and then to advance to the final of the Euros, who could ask for more?"

In the 113th minute, Athenea del Castillo threaded the ball through to Bonmatí, who got past Rebecca Knaak with a clever dummy and turn before squeezing home an audacious attempt from the tightest of angles.

"We had analyzed her and knew that she would leave the near post unprotected, and that is what happened. I just slotted it home," Bonmatí said.

Spain moved within one victory of adding the European Championship trophy to its collection after winning the World Cup and Nations League in the past two years.