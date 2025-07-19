Euro 2025: Spain ruthlessly ends Switzerland's spirited run in quarterfinals

BERN: Spain ended Switzerland's dreamy midsummer run through its home Women's European Championship in a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals on Friday despite missing two penalty kicks.

Swiss resistance was broken by the world champion's two goals in a five-minute spell midway through the second half.

Athenea Del Castillo slotted in a shot from Aitana Bonmatí's flicked assist in the 66th, just four minutes after coming off the bench, and Clàudia Pina curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 71st.

Spain will play France or Germany in the semifinals next Wednesday in Zurich. The winner will face defending champion England or Italy in the July 27 final at St. Jakob-Park, Basel.

"These players are making history," Spain coach Montse Tomé said.

Her team sang on the field in their celebratory team photo after reaching the semifinals for the first time in 28 years.

Spain has a tournament-leading 16 goals yet could not score from the spot.