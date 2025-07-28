Bayern Munich agree deal to sign Liverpool winger Luis Diaz: reports

LONDON: German champions Bayern Munich have agreed to sign Liverpool winger Luis Diaz in a £65.5 million ($88 million) deal, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Bayern had an initial offer of £59 million rejected by the Premier League champions last week, but their improved bid looks set to bring the Colombia international to the Allianz Arena.

Diaz has reportedly been given permission to leave Liverpool's pre-season tour of Asia in order to complete a medical with Bayern.

He joined Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 and won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Anfield.

The 28-year--old made 50 appearances and scored 17 goals in all competitions last season as Arne Slot's team clinched the English title for the first time in five years.

Diaz was left out of Liverpool's 4-2 friendly defeat against AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday as speculation mounted over his future.