Jamshedpur FC beat Indian Army 1-0 for second consecutive victory in Durand Cup

Jamshedpur, Jul 29 (PTI)

JAMSHEDPUR: Sanan Mohammed's second-half strike secured a 10 win for Jamshedpur FC over Indian Army, marking their second consecutive victory in Group C of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament on Tuesday.

With this win at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur FC moved to the top of the group with six points from two matches and are now closer to a place in the knockout stages.

Indian Army dominated the first half of the game, maintaining possession and creating better chances.

The Armymen could have taken a two-goal lead within the first 15 minutes but Samir Murmu's effort from a tight angle whisked past the far post. Minutes later, Samananda Singh glanced a header wide from a corner kick.

Jamshedpur FC were finding it difficult to match up with the physicality of the Army side as they dominated the midfield with Lethaolen Khongsai and P Christopher Kamei dictating the pace of the attacks.