PSG fans unfurl banner calling for end to Gaza genocide during Champions League final

MUNICH: Paris Saint-Germain supporters displayed a banner saying "Stop genocide in Gaza" during the Champions League final on Saturday.

They raised it shortly after Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in a 5-0 rout of his former side Inter Milan. Some PSG fans also held Palestinian scarves and flags during the game.

PSG fans are known for their stance against Israel's genocidal war in Gaza. They previously displayed a giant banner saying "Free Palestine" in November during the Champions League match against Atlético Madrid.

The latest banner was likely to lead to disquiet among local authorities in Munich. Munich's city hall displays an Israeli flag as well as a Ukrainian one, and German support for Israel is strong for historical reasons.

PSG could also face a fine. UEFA bans the use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a provocative message that is judged not fit for a sports event, particularly provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature. Financial penalties are typical for a first offense — 10,000 euros ($10,700) for a political banner or disturbances.

Israel's nearly three-month blockade on Gaza has pushed the population of over two million to the brink of famine.

The UN on Friday issued a stark warning regarding the crisis in Gaza, calling it the "hungriest place on earth" and repeated that Palestinians are facing a famine.

The UN also said its mission to help starving Palestinians is the most obstructed in recent history. Israel has been accused of weaponisng starvation, which amounts to a war crime.

According to the UN, tonnes of aid are waiting at the border but only a trickle of it is being allowed inside by Israel. The UN had earlier stated that Israeli army's restrictions have made it difficult for the aid workers to reach the Palestinians, even after aid entering the territory.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has so far killed at least 54,381 Palestinians, mostly women and children. This includes at least 60 people killed in different airstrikes across Gaza in less than 24 hours on Saturday in Israel's intensified genocidal operations in the territory.

Israel has also killed aid workers, healthcare workers and journalists in targeted attacks. More than 200 journalists have been killed by Israel in Gaza since October 2023.

