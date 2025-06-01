Israel attacks starving Palestinians at aid distribution site, kills at least 30; UN calls Gaza 'hungriest place on earth'

Israel on Saturday attacked starving Palestinians who gathered near an aid distribution point set up by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in Rafah and killed at least 30 people and wounded more than 120.

In a statement, the Government Media Office in Gaza said the killings "reflect the nature of these areas as mass death traps, not humanitarian relief points."

“We confirm to the entire world that what is happening is a systematic and malicious use of aid as a tool of war, employed to blackmail starving civilians and forcibly gather them in exposed killing points, managed and monitored by the occupation army and funded and politically covered by the occupation and the US administration, which bears full moral and legal responsibility for these crimes,” the statement read.

The GMO said that at least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's attacks on the newly established US-backed aid sites in less than a week. The toll doesn't include the 17 people killed on Saturday.

The Palestinian Centre for Missing and Forcibly Disappeared Persons on Friday raised an alarm regarding Palestinians vanishing from the aid sites set up by the Israeli army after Israel's three-month long blockade of humanitarian assistance pushed the entire population of Gaza into a famine like situation, starving at least 57 people to death, mostly children including infants.