Thomas Frank signs three-year contract as head coach of Tottenham

LONDON: Tottenham hired Thomas Frank as head coach on Thursday after the Danish coach ended his nearly decade-long stay at Brentford.

The 51-year-old Frank will replace Ange Postecoglou, who was fired last week despite leading Tottenham to its first trophy in 17 years with a win over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Tottenham said Frank’s contract runs until 2028.

“In Thomas, we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game,” the club said in a statment. “He has a proven track record in player and squad development and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Frank joined Brentford in December 2016 and has been manager since 2018. He has established a reputation as a tactically flexible and shrewd coach who has improved players, especially those of a lower profile or who have not performed at other clubs.