The FIFA Club World Cup is finally up and running — and soccer may never be the same

The match may have been underwhelming, but the occasion — kicked off with a lavish opening ceremony featuring music, dance routines and fireworks, was a moment of immense pride for Infantino and conclusive proof of his influence over the most popular sport on the planet.

Despite his assertions, it’s not clear how much football really wanted another elite tournament. But this was his baby — so much so that his name is etched not once but twice onto a giant golden trophy crafted by Tiffany & Co. that will be lifted by the winner on July 13.

It has gone ahead against the backdrop of legal challenges in Europe, threats of strike action from players, and fears of injury and burnout for the biggest stars.

There have been concerns about overreach by FIFA — which has traditionally focused on national team football— and the detrimental impact a new club competition would have on domestic leagues.