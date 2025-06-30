Club World Cup: Mighty PSG sets sights on another trophy with a dominating win over Messi's Inter Miami

ATLANTA: Paris Saint-Germain left no doubt it was Europe's top club with a historic victory in the Champions League.

Now, PSG is intent on conquering the world.

Les Rouge-et-Bleu turned in a dominating performance at the Club World Cup on Sunday, brushing aside Lionel Messi and Inter Miami with a first-half blitz that resulted in a 4-0 victory.

While the European powerhouses complained mightily about having to play in the newly expanded tournament at the end of a grueling season, PSG is taking the 32-team competition seriously.

Outside of a 1-0 loss to Brazilian club Botafogo in group play, PSG has won three games by a cumulative 10-0 since arriving in the United States.

"It's clear that this is a historic season for us. We intend to continue making history with this competition," PSG coach Luis Enrique said through an interpreter. "We're fighting to claim silverware. This season is very long for all the teams. But we're excited to be here."

PSG advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will face Bayern Munich next Saturday in Atlanta. The German club defeated Flamengo of Brazil 4-2.

There was a huge buildup to the game against Messi, who played two seasons at PSG before making the move to South Florida in the twilight of his brilliant career and was facing his former coach at Barcelona.

But even with an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner leading the way, the club from Major League Soccer was simply no match for a deep, talented squad that routed Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final a month ago.