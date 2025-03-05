Rashford returns to Champions League in Aston Villa's 3-1 win at Club Brugge

BRUGGE: Marcus Rashford resumed his Champions League career Tuesday, starting in Aston Villa's 3-1 win at Club Brugge in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Rashford did not score his first goal with his new team but put on a strong first-half display, making himself available and showing his pace and great technique on the wing.

After Leon Bailey put Villa ahead, Rashford had an excellent chance to double Villa's lead on the break in the 10th minute from a tight angle but his effort was blocked by goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. Rashford was replaced by Marco Asensio in the 64th minute.

It was Rashford's first Champions League match since November 2023, when he was sent off for Manchester United against FC Copenhagen.

Rashford joined Villa in February on loan from United, where he had fallen out with manager Ruben Amorim. He had not played for United since Dec. 12 amid Amorim's concerns about Rashford's commitment to training.

The 27-year-old forward's loan runs to the end of the season.

Rashford has been in great from since his departure from Old Trafford. Although he has yet to score for his new team, he has been influential and set up three goals for Asensio.

According to UEFA statistics, Rashford played 33 Champions League games for United, scoring 12 goals.

Villa was a league-phase surprise, finishing eighth to set up the round-of-16 matchup against a Club Brugge squad that defeated Villa 1-0 in November and eliminated Atalanta in the playoffs.