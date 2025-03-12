Marquinhos says PSG have 'no limits' after ousting Liverpool from Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos insisted there were "no limits" to what the French club could do in this season's Champions League after they ousted Liverpool on penalties on Tuesday in the last 16.

"It was a great performance. We really deserved to go through over the two legs, hands down," Marquinhos told broadcaster Canal Plus after PSG won 4-1 in the shoot-out to go through to the quarter-finals.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg in Paris last week, PSG took the lead early on the night through Ousmane Dembele to level the tie on aggregate.

With no further scoring in the 90 minutes or extra time, the match went to a shoot-out in which PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved kicks from both Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

The visitors scored all of their penalties, with Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos and Dembele all converting from the spot before Desire Doue's kick secured their qualification.

PSG have regularly gone out of the Champions League at this stage over the last decade, but the significance of the date was not lost on Marquinhos, who pointed out they had claimed famous last-16 wins on March 11 against Chelsea in 2015 and Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

"It's March 11, the date when we beat Chelsea here in England, Dortmund too, so it's every five years. For us it's a special day," said the Brazilian.

"To come here and win with a very young team, one of the youngest in the Champions League, I think the coach, the staff, everyone has done a great job and I am really happy."

PSG will now play either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the quarter-finals, and Marquinhos, at PSG since 2013, added: "We have no limits to what we can do but we always need to improve, not stop here.

"This was just a last-16 tie, even if it could have been a final. There is still a lot of work to do."