Chelsea rallies past Manchester City to reach Women's Champions League semifinals vs. Barcelona

LONDON: Chelsea staged a big first-half comeback to march into the semifinals of the Women's Champions League with a 3-0 victory over Manchester City on Thursday.

Sandy Baltimore scored early in the all-England quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge before Nathalie Björn and Mayra Ramírez netted in a five-minute span to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg and set up a last-four matchup against defending champion Barcelona.

"We were never in doubt," Chelsea captain Millie Bright told TNT Sports. "We had full confidence in ourselves. We could have had way more than three goals. Unbelievable mentality and desire to come back. A true Chelsea performance."

Baltimore gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead on a rebound with a left-footed, one-timed strike after a low shot from Lucy Bronze hit the post in the 14th.

Björn headed in to double the advantage in the 38th before Lauren James set up Ramírez, whose shot beat goalkeeper Khiara Keating and put Chelsea ahead 3-2 on aggregate.

Last week, City had ended Chelsea's unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory to become the first team to defeat Chelsea under coach Sonia Bompastor — in her team's 29th game of the season.