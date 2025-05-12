Arsenal and Newcastle to meet in Premier League showdown as Champions League race intensifies

Arsenal and Newcastle set up a Premier League showdown next weekend as the race for the remaining Champions League spots intensified Sunday.

After a weekend of upsets and comebacks in the Premier League, the six-way battle to qualify for European club soccer's top competition looks set to go down to the wire.

With the top five qualifying for the Champions League next season, just six points separate second-placed Arsenal and seventh-placed Nottingham Forest with two rounds to go. And only two points separate Arsenal and Newcastle in third ahead of their penultimate league game at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday.

Arsenal rallied from two goals down against champion Liverpool to draw 2-2 at Anfield on Sunday, and Newcastle beat Chelsea 2-0.

Manchester City is a point further back in fourth after being held 0-0 by last-placed Southampton on Saturday.

Forest's chances were hit by a 2-2 draw against relegated Leicester on Sunday that led to owner Evangelos Marinakis appearing to remonstrate with manager Nuno Espirito Santo on the field after the match.

Europa League finalists Manchester United and Tottenham maintained their woeful domestic form — both losing 2-0 at home.

United was beaten by West Ham and Spurs lost to FA Cup finalist Crystal Palace.