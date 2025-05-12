Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim is embarrassed and has raised doubts about his future

MANCHESTER: Ruben Amorim said he was "embarrassed" after Manchester United lost yet again in the Premier League on Sunday.

United fell to a club record-extending 17th loss in the modern era after a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham and is languishing at 16th in the 20-team division.

Amorim has already stated this could be the worst team in the club's history.

The United head coach went further on Sunday, saying he felt "embarrassed" and it was "hard to accept" the team's woeful domestic campaign.

"It's my fault, I'm responsible. If we cannot change that really fast, we should give our place to different people," he said, raising questions about his own future.

United has suffered more defeats this season than in any campaign since the Premier League was launched in 1992. The joint-record 20-time English champion is also certain to record its worst-ever points total in that period, as well as its lowest finish.