Bruno Fernandes offers to leave Man Utd to help club rebuild

BILBAO: Bruno Fernandes has offered to leave Manchester United if the club need to cash in on him in order to rebuild after the heartbreak of their Europa League final defeat by Tottenham.

United lost 1-0 in Bilbao on Wednesday courtesy of a Brennan Johnson goal, compounding a miserable season for the club.

Manager Ruben Amorim said after the defeat that if the club no longer wanted him he would quit "without any conversation about compensation".

Now his captain, 30, has followed suit, aware of United's need for an overhaul of the playing staff despite financial constraints.

"I have always been honest. I've always said I will be here until the club says to me that it's time to go," said Fernandes.

"I'm eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to the great days. On the day that the club thinks that I'm too much or it's time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it.

"But I've always said it and I keep my word in the same way. If the club thinks it's time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it is what it is and football sometimes is like this."

Fernandes has been United's standout player for United this season but failed to make an impact against Spurs at the San Mames stadium.