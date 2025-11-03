Haaland double powers Manchester City to win after Donnarumma mistake

Erling Haaland's latest double covered over a bad mistake from Gianluigi Donnarumma in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Bournemouth that lifted the team into second place in the Premier League on Sunday.

Haaland moved onto 13 goals for the campaign — more than twice any other player — by running clear from passes by the impressive Rayan Cherki to finish one-on-one chances in the 17th and 33rd minutes. Haaland pulled out a robot celebration after the first goal.

Between those goals, Bournemouth equalized after Donnarumma attempted to punch clear an inswinging corner, only to misjudge it and pat the ball down in front of him. U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams swept home the loose ball for his first Premier League goal and Donnarumma was booked for complaining too stridently that he had been fouled.

That mistake will only be a footnote in the latest Haaland show, with the Norway striker making it 26 goals in 16 games for club and country this season. He has scored two goals in each of his last four home appearances in the Premier League.